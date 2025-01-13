SIBU, Jan 13 — Eighteen passengers sustained minor injuries when an express bus carrying 28 people, including the driver, overturned at Simpang Pangkalan Majau, Jalan Kapit/Song, near Kanowit yesterday afternoon.

Sibu Zone Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) chief Andy Alie said the injured, comprising 12 men and six women, received treatment at Kanowit Hospital.

“Emergency responders, alerted at 2.18 pm, found several passengers had exited through the emergency door. One female passenger with an open leg wound received first aid at the scene.

“The injured were transported to Kanowit Hospital using three ambulances. No one was trapped in the bus,” Andy said in a statement.

The cause of the accident is under police investigation. — Bernama