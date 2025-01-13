PUTRAJAYA, Jan 13 — The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) has identified two energy-related priority economic deliverables (PED) as key priorities under Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2025.

They are the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) 2025, Phase 1: 2026-2030, and the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) Enhanced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“These two policy documents are crucial to ensure sustained cooperation among ASEAN member states in developing the energy sector toward supply security and energy sustainability in the region,” PETRA stated in a press release today.

PETRA also highlighted that the APG initiative will be a key focus in all related meetings this year, to finalise the APG Enhanced MoU by the end of the year.

The ministry explained that the MoU will concentrate on enhancing cross-border electricity transmission infrastructure capacity among ASEAN countries, to facilitate greater electricity trade, particularly from clean energy sources such as hydropower, solar, and wind.

“This initiative will directly optimise the use of clean energy resources, ensure a stable energy supply for the people, and benefit the ASEAN region,” the statement read.

PETRA will chair three key energy sector meetings: the Special Senior Officials Meeting on Energy in Langkawi, Kedah, from Jan 22 to 24; the Senior Officials Meeting on Energy in Kuching, Sarawak, from June 16 to 20; and the ASEAN Ministers of Energy Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, from Sept 22 to 26.

The 2025 ASEAN Energy Meetings, themed “Powering ASEAN: Bridging Boundaries, Building Prosperity,” was launched by Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, today.

Malaysia officially assumed the ASEAN chairmanship on Jan 1, with the theme of Inclusivity and Sustainability.

Malaysia has previously held the ASEAN chairmanship in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015. — Bernama