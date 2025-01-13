SEMPORNA, Jan 13 — Six people, including an infant boy, were killed in an accident involving three vehicles on Jalan Kalumpang, Semporna-Tawau here yesterday.

Semporna Fire and Rescue Station chief Madzlan Sarman said those killed were three adult men, one adult woman, a young girl and an infant boy. Their identities have yet to be established.

He said the six and another man were travelling in a Proton Wira, which collided with an Isuzu D-Max four-wheel-drive and a Toyota Innova multi-purpose vehicle. The man was injured.

The station was informed of the incident at 4.58 pm, he said when contacted.

“Four people in the four-wheel-drive and another four in the MPV escaped unhurt. In total, 15 people were involved in the accident, with six confirmed dead at the scene,” he added.

He said seven personnel from the Semporna Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to assist at the scene.

“After ensuring there were no further hazards, the operation was concluded at 7.16 pm,” he said. — Bernama