PUTRAJAYA, Jan 13 – PAS’s commitment to Islamic principles in governance meant it prioritises justice and forgiveness over deception and political expediency, party president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said.

In a statement, Hadi said this was why the Islamist party took up advocating for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the matter of a purported royal addendum for the latter to be placed under house arrest.

He drew comparisons to the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) leadership during the conquest of Mecca, highlighting a precedent for full forgiveness and the reduction of punishments.

Citing several Quranic verses, Abdul Hadi urged PAS members to remain steadfast in their principles, even when dealing with adversaries or harsh criticism.

“The actions of PAS leaders and members in championing issues to present Islam as an example for all, even towards those who have long opposed PAS, demonstrate the party’s enduring commitment. PAS does not act like a fleeting rainstorm that erases the heat of a long-standing drought,” he said.

“The concept of justice for all and prioritizing forgiveness has allowed Islamic principles to triumph over colonizers who were wealthier and more powerful.”

He argued that unity among Malay Muslims under Islamic values is crucial, not only for national harmony but also for ensuring fairness for all citizens.

Hadi said PAS adhered to the Quran and Sunnah as its guiding principles, even in the face of opposition, as part of its mission for equitable and compassionate leadership.

PAS leaders turned out for a rally to show solidarity with Najib last week, notwithstanding remarks from Istana Negara and the police cautioning against the gathering.