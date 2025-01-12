TAWAU, Jan 12 — A total of 62 houses and a mosque were destroyed in a fire which broke out at a water village in Kampung Sri Aman 2 here today.

Tawau Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Jemishin Ujin said the station received a call about the fire at 7:46 am, following which a firefighting team was sent to the scene.

“On arrival, the fire team found the houses in the area were built too close together, and the receding sea water at the time made it challenging for the fire brigade to extinguish the flames quickly, forcing the fire team to draw water from a fire hydrant on the main road located about 600 feet away,” he said.

He said the situation was further complicated by unpredictable wind patterns, which made it difficult to anticipate the direction of the fire.

“The fire team had to make two fire breaks by demolishing two houses to ensure the fire did not spread to other places. There was also a collapsed bridge preventing our movement to put out the fire and we also had to ask for the help of the villagers to help lift the pump,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Jemishin said about 250 houses were saved due to the fire breaks and the fire was brought under control by 9.20 am.

He said that no casualties were reported in the incident and the cause of the fire and the loss incurred are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, one of the fire victims, Wati Majuran, 30, recounted the terrifying moment she discovered the fire.

“I was sweeping under the stairs when my four-year-old son shouted from the top of the house, ‘Mother, mother, fire, fire!’ I immediately rushed upstairs and saw the fire had already spread to the kitchen. My children were in the room, some still asleep. I panicked and could only think about saving my four children,” she said.

Wati said she managed to grab the children’s birth certificates before fleeing the house.

“I don’t know how the fire started. Alhamdulillah, everyone is safe, though my youngest son hit his head on the wall,” added the housewife, whose husband works in Kunak.

Meanwhile, hotel worker Karim Abdul, 40, said he received a phone call about the fire and rushed to the scene.

“When I arrived, I found the house already engulfed in flames. Alhamdulillah, the children and other residents are safe, but the fire spread quickly, and the erratic winds made the situation worse,” he said. — Bernama