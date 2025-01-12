ABU DHABI, Jan 12 — The fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres offer potential cooperation and investment opportunities for Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Malaysian Ambassador to the UAE Tengku Datuk Sirajuzzaman Tengku Mohamed Ariffin said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s three-day working visit to the UAE starting Sunday is expected to encourage further cooperation in the two fields.

He said the UAE is advanced in the field of AI with the country using many things involving the use of AI, including in disaster management and agriculture and noted that the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) here specialises in AI.

Tengku Sirajuzzaman said Anwar is also expected to witness the signing of the Malaysia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the agreement opening up new opportunities in trade, investment and economic cooperation between the two countries.

“With CEPA, it is hoped that Malaysia’s trade with the UAE will increase... it will be easier for certain items to enter the UAE. Expect to see an increase in trade between Malaysia and the UAE. Negotiation has been ongoing for quite some time, (and an agreement) will be signed during the PM’s visit here,” he added.

He said the prime minister will also hold meetings with corporate figures and businessmen from the largest companies in the UAE to attract more foreign direct investment and strengthen trade relations between Malaysia and the UAE.

“They are very open for Malaysia to engage with the UAE ... the visit of the prime minister this time and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the end of last year will help further increase the economic cooperation that would be signed after this (visit),” he added.

During his visit, Anwar is scheduled to hold a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Accompanying Anwar are Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

From January to November 2024, total trade between Malaysia and the UAE was worth RM39.53 billion.

The UAE is Malaysia’s second largest trading partner in West Asia with a trade total volume of RM39.63 billion in 2023.

Malaysia is also the UAE’s fourth largest trading partner among Asean member states and the 32nd largest globally. — Bernama