KOTA KINABALU, Jan 12 — Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey Kitingan said the party is ready to serve Sabahans, including in Chinese areas.

“STAR is a party for all. And we don’t discriminate, we don’t choose. If the rakyat give us support in any part of Sabah, including the Chinese areas, we respond. And that is how we look at things because unity is duty,” he said when met at a walkabout in Luyang on Sunday.

Jeffrey said this when asked if STAR is seriously looking at contesting in Chinese areas, such as Luyang.

The deputy chief minister explained that the walkabout was merely to introduce the party to the community adding, “we are not doing this because we want to contest the Luyang seat. We do this to get closer to the people so they can understand who we are.

“And of course, if the time comes and they need us, we are ready to represent them. If the people support us in any part of Sabah, including Chinese-majority areas, we will respond. That is how we see things because unity is duty,” he said.

He added that the unity of local parties is important and said, “when we established Malaysia, there is an understanding that we in Sabah, Sarawak and Semenanjung ... these three regions merged as equal partners. And as equal partners, we have our special autonomy, we have our special rights. And the seats have already been demarcated.

“The number of parliamentary seats in Sabah, Sarawak and Semenanjung were divided. If you have already divided those seats, and we have already decided that we merge, that means the merger and the collaboration is at the central level.

“So, we govern, because that is the concept of Malaysia’s merger, and we collaborate. So, if you have 100 seats, we only have 10. And why do you come and take the 10 away? That means if you bring your party here and take our seats, it is colonial proxy.

“That means you want to control everybody, and you are not recognising and respecting the formula of collaboration or merger,” Dr Jeffrey stressed.

To the question about seat negotiations, Jeffrey stated that STAR and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) have had several discussions and he expressed hope that the understanding between PBS and STAR can be finalised soon.

He also thinks there is an urgent need to finalise the merger between STAR and PBS before the election although there are talks that it would be done after the election.

On the possibility of collaborating with Parti Warisan, he stressed that STAR is open to working with any local party.

“We work together with any local party. And if we want to regard Sabah as ‘Rumah Kita, Kita Jaga’, we have to be consistent and work together with everybody. Unity is duty. That is the only way forward, just like Sarawak,” he said.

He also said that STAR is keen to increase women’s representation in the state assembly.

Meanwhile when asked about the Sabah Paddy Board, Jeffrey who is also Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industries, said the state government will continue to ensure the advancement of rice production across Sabah.

“Actually, the Sabah Paddy and Rice Board has been very active, and its members also serve as chairpersons of the Paddy Development Committees in each district. So, we will ensure the success of this production,” he said. — The Borneo Post