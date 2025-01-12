Malaysia’s K9 Unit, established in 1962, began with six dogs for crime prevention and now operates with 68 highly trained canines nationwide.

Dogs are selected based on intelligence, temperament, and international certification, with breeds like German Shepherds, Border Collies, and Labradors favoured for specific tasks.

Each dog undergoes four months of intensive training with a handler, forging strong bonds and specialising in roles such as narcotics detection, crime prevention, or explosive detection.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — In the fight against crime, few partners are as reliable and dedicated as the dogs of Malaysia’s K9 Unit.

From detecting drugs and explosives to tracking criminals and protecting officers in the field, these highly trained animals have become indispensable members of law enforcement.

But how do these extraordinary dogs make their way into the elite ranks of the K9 Unit, and what kind of training transforms them into skilled law enforcement officers? Malay Mail recently had a chance to spend some time with the unit.

Chips, a cadaver search dog, demonstrates his skills during a training session. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

History of the K9 Unit

The division started with only three labradors in 1957. These canines called trekker dogs were used by the Police Field Force — now known as the General Operations Force — which was the paramilitary wing of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). So the four-legged German Shepherd officers were also referred to as “war dogs”.

In 1959, 10 police officers volunteered as dog handlers. By 1961, PDRM secured government funding to acquire six dogs from the Commonwealth Force in the United Kingdom and in 1962, the K9 troop was formally established, comprising six dogs dedicated to crime prevention operations.

“That same year, from the name ‘war dogs’, the name Detection Dog Unit was officially established,” Assistant Deputy Director of Technical Assistance Division (D6) of the Criminal Investigation Department, ACP Zuraimi Zam Zam told Malay Mail in a recent interview.

Zuraimi said in 1964, the Home Ministry approved the formation of a new unit to handle the unit — D6. In 2010, a K9 Unit was officially established within D6 to align with international terminology and standards.

Presently, PDRM has 68 dogs nationwide.

Canine officers ready to save the day: From left, Winner, a general purpose dog, Reed, a narcotics specialist and Rick, the K9 Unit's general purpose and cadaver search dog.— Picture by Raymond Manuel

Selecting the elite furry officers

“We will specify the required dog breeds and specialties, with all canines mandatorily certified by the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI),” Zuraimi said, referring to the global body that promotes, accredits, and protects cynology and purebred dog standards.

Zuraimi said dogs with different intelligence, drive and the right temperament are needed to suit each police operation.

“Some dogs with inherently aggressive temperaments are typically trained for crime prevention and are unsuitable for bomb detection work. Bomb detection dogs are meticulously trained to sniff, point, and sit to alert their handlers, whereas crime prevention dogs tend to sniff and dig the ground.

“Imagine the catastrophe if such dogs were to scratch the surface where explosives are concealed. So the selection process is long,” Zuraimi explained.

The police also looks at breeds like Border Collies, which are known for their high intelligence and “workaholic” nature with a heightened sense of smell.

PDRM sends a team of trainers, a veterinary doctor, and a Home Ministry personnel to assess dogs at breeding facilities in Germany, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands.

A local contractor, chosen through open tender, researches facilities that can supply the required breeds. New canines — called “green dogs” — are usually one to two years old.

General purpose and cadaver search specialist, Lucky, in action during his training. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Trainings and diet to be the best

Upon arrival, each dog is paired with a handler for four months of intensive one-on-one training. During this period, trainers will live and work closely with the dogs, forging a strong bond through constant interaction and shared experiences — even during eating or sleep.

“If the dogs are suitable for narcotics detection, we begin training them to identify narcotic materials. German Shepherds are typically used for apprehending crime suspects and conducting mantrailing to locate missing persons.

“Labradors, on the other hand, are usually more suited for detecting explosives, weapons, and drugs,” Zuraimi said, adding that PDRM presently has “hires” made up of German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois’ and Labradors.

The dogs’ diet is carefully planned by veterinarians and dietitians, who evaluate their needs before PDRM procures supplies through a tender process. Emphasis is placed on quality and nutrition to keep the dogs healthy, strong, and fit for their roles.

After basic training, the dogs will follow the person who trained them. If, for example, the trainer is unavailable after some time, a new handler will be assigned.

“This individual will need to attend a familiarisation course, which typically lasts between two weeks and a month. The aim is to allow the dog and the new handler to bond, building trust and ensuring the dog remains obedient to the new handler,” Zuraimi added.