KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 12 — A hybrid approach, combining breakwater construction with artificial reefs, is seen as a viable solution to address coastal erosion in Terengganu.

Coastal erosion expert Associate Prof Dr Effi Helmy Ariffin described the measure as an alternative for the government to consider, rather than relying solely on breakwaters.

“Artificial reefs can also provide wave protection. However, when placed further offshore in deeper waters, their impact is limited,” he explained.

“The concept is to position the reefs between the breakwaters. This arrangement could significantly reduce erosion,” he told Bernama, recently.

Work on the construction of a breakwater (breakwater) is underway to reduce the occurrence of erosion during the survey in Kampung Tanjung, Batu Rakit January 12, 2025. — Bernama pic

Effi Helmy, who is also the deputy director of the Institute of Oceanography and Environment (INOS) at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), advocated for this method, noting its additional benefits. He said that studies have shown that breakwaters enhance the marine ecosystem, with an increase in fish habitats observed in these areas.

Previously, Terengganu Agriculture, Agro-Based Industry, Food Security, and Commodities Committee chairman Dr Azman Ibrahim reportedly said that 1,579 artificial reefs had been placed in Terengganu waters, within five nautical miles of the coastline, from 2006 to October last year.

Effi Helmy further asserted that the hybrid measure is more cost-effective, compared with using rock revetments, which are often implemented as ad hoc solutions to address coastal erosion.

Expanding on this, he explained that stone revetments could have unintended negative consequences, as their presence often shifts erosion to other areas. This is due to the nature of waves, which continually ‘seek’ softer spots to dissipate their energy.

“The placement of stone revetments can cause severe erosion in other exposed coastal areas,” he said, emphasising that, while erosion is a natural process which cannot be entirely stopped, it can be effectively managed.

From a socio-economic perspective, Effi Helmy highlighted another drawback of stone revetments. He noted that they pose challenges for local fishermen, making it difficult to anchor their boats. This often forces them to moor their boats further away, impacting their daily operations.

Big waves smashed the breakwaters placed around the area of ​​dried fish processing shops and eateries during a survey in Kuala Nerus January 11, 2025. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, Associate Professor Dr Rohafiz Sabar, the director of the Centre of Logistics and Transport (CeLT) at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), emphasised the need to reclaim beaches using sand or other suitable natural materials to address the issue of coastal erosion.

She explained that reclamation efforts aim to restore eroded coastal land while stabilising the coastline. This is achieved by using temporary retaining systems, such as geotextiles or nets, to secure the added material, primarily sand.

“Another approach is the planting of coastal vegetation, utilising natural materials such as mangroves and beach grasses. These plants help slow erosion by stabilising the soil with their root systems,” she said.

“The key is selecting plant species suited to coastal and tidal conditions and planting them in areas most vulnerable to erosion, thereby establishing a natural line of defence,” she added.

A study by the Terengganu Strategic and Integrity Institute (TSIS) revealed that Terengganu’s coastline has fewer mangrove areas compared to Pahang and Johor, making the state more susceptible to erosion.

The effects of beach erosion that occurred in Kampung Tanjung, Batu Rakit due to a large storm during a survey January 11, 2025. — Bernama pic

Rohafiz, a lecturer at the UUM School of Technology Management and Logistics, recommended the implementation of the Terengganu Coastal Erosion Sustainability Action Plan 2025-2030. This plan emphasises an integrated approach, which combines modern technology, ecological conservation, community management, and policy development, to ensure the long-term sustainability of the coastline.

The first step, she explained, is to conduct profiling, hydrographic, and geospatial mapping studies, using advanced technologies such as drones and Geographic Information Systems (GIS). These studies will help identify critical areas, including Pantai Tok Jembal, Pantai Penarik and Pantai Batu Buruk.

“The findings from these studies will guide the implementation of technical measures, such as breakwater construction, coastal reclamation, and the use of biodegradable geotextile materials, to stabilise the affected areas,” she said.

“In parallel, natural solutions, like planting mangroves, beach grasses, and other coastal plants, will be employed to restore the ecosystem and reinforce coastal soil,” she added, stressing the importance of involving local communities, particularly through coastal monitoring training, to foster a sense of responsibility for maintaining coastal sustainability.

Efforts to place rocks around houses affected by coastal erosion to prevent them from collapsing were observed during an inspection in Kampung Tanjung, Batu Rakit January 11, 2025. — Bernama pic

She emphasised the urgent need for such a plan, citing a recent tragedy as a significant catalyst. On Nov 23 last year, five bodies — three of which were still wrapped in shrouds — were swept away by waves at the Kampung Pengkalan Maras Muslim Cemetery in Kuala Nerus, due to the collapse of a grave caused by coastal erosion.

“The collapse of the grave was a major turning point in this issue. We must act swiftly to address coastal erosion, as the situation has reached a critical point. It impacts not only the social and economic aspects, but also the mental well-being of the affected residents,” she said.

She also highlighted the issue of landowners in affected areas, noting that some land titles are split between land and sea. “We must act quickly, or Terengganu will lose even more land,” she warned. — Bernama