KUCHING, Jan 12 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has called on law professionals in Malaysia to join the Inns of Court Malaysia (ICM), highlighting its role in fostering fellowship, goodwill, and collaboration within the legal fraternity.

Speaking at the inaugural ICM East Malaysia Grand Night 2025 here last night, Fadillah emphasised the value of ICM membership in strengthening professional ties.

“Events like tonight, organised by ICM, provide a vital platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exchanging ideas. The blending of the Inns’ rich traditions with Malaysia’s vibrant culture promotes deeper cooperation and mutual understanding within the legal community,” he said.

“These interactions not only strengthen our profession but also serve as catalysts for nation-building and sustainable economic progress,” added Fadillah, who is a former practising advocate in Sarawak.

Established on Nov 10, 2016, ICM is a society that unites judges, retired judges, lawyers, jurists, academics, corporate counsel, students, and other legal professionals. It is dedicated to achieving professional legal excellence.

Fadillah also commended ICM’s partnerships with higher education institutions, including Universiti Malaya, for promoting cultural exchange and dialogue, adding that these collaborations ensure that future legal practitioners appreciate Malaysia’s diverse cultural richness.

He said education and training are essential for fostering unity and inclusivity, equipping legal professionals with the skills and cultural competence necessary to serve a multicultural society.

“Sarawak, in particular, has excelled in preserving and enhancing these values.

“Ongoing training on topics such as unconscious bias, cultural sensitivity, and cross-cultural communication is crucial for practitioners at all levels.

These efforts not only elevate the quality of legal services but also ensure they are delivered with professionalism and integrity,” he added. — Bernama



