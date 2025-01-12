KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Police have confirmed receiving two reports related to the abuse of several cats, which were allegedly stuffed into a sack and discarded at an apartment complex in Batu 9, Cheras, yesterday.

Kajang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof, confirmed to Buletin TV3 that the reports were filed separately, one on yesterday and the other today.

“The reports state that a viral video showed a group of men capturing several cats, placing them in a sack, and transporting them in a vehicle suspected of being headed towards an unknown location for disposal,” he said.

“Another report was also received from a committee member of the apartment’s residents’ association, who was seen in the video. They denied any involvement in the abuse or mistreatment of the animals.”

Naazron further explained that a check with the Veterinary Services Department (JPV) confirmed that they had received similar complaints, with JPV taking action under the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

He urged the public to adhere to legal provisions, including those against animal abuse.

Yesterday, a 38-second video went viral showing several men putting cats into a sack, tying it up, and allegedly placing it into a car.