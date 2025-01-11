KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Umno ministers are ready to cooperate with the High Court if needed to testify on the existence of a document that would allow former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to serve the remaining of his prison sentence under house arrest, said Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

He said the decision was reached at the party’s Supreme Council meeting at Menara Dato Onn.

He said Umno is grateful for and respects the Court of Appeal’s decision to allow Najib’s application to initiate judicial review proceedings to confirm the document’s existence.

“Umno is confident that the High Court will act independently and fairly to assess the legitimacy of the existence of the additional document,” he told reporters after the meeting tonight.

At the same time, he said Umno will continue to seek the grace and consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a full pardon for Najib per the prerogative powers under Article 42(1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution.

Asyraf Wajdi said that Umno, as the only party defending the institution of the Malay Rulers enshrined in the party Constitution, will always prioritise and uphold the highest respect for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

On Monday, in a majority 2-1 decision, the Court of Appeal referred the case involving Najib regarding the existence of a document allowing him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house detention back to the High Court for a hearing on its merits. — Bernama