MIRI, Jan 11 — Three occupants of a vehicle escaped unhurt while the driver of another was injured after the vehicles they were travelling in collided head-on at Jalan Miri-Bintulu here yesterday.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), an emergency call was received around 1.03pm before a team of rescuers from the Miri Central Bomba station were dispatched to the scene about 27km away.

At the scene, rescuers found that the collision involved a Proton Iriz hatchback and a Perodua Kancil car.

The driver and two passengers of the Proton Iriz had been extricated safely by the public earlier, while the driver of the Perodua Kancil were brought to the Bekenu Health Clinic by an ambulance for medical treatment.

Bomba said the extent of injuries to the Kancil driver was unknown at the time of writing.

As all occupants of the vehicle involved had been extricated, Bomba personnel proceeded to clean and clear the scene. — The Borneo Post