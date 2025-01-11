BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 11 — The federal government has approved an allocation of over RM20 million for 63 Chinese independent schools nationwide this year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

Of this sum, he said RM19.84 million would go to 62 Chinese independent schools across the country, while RM1 million is earmarked for the Jit Sin Independent High School here.

Anwar said the allocation reflects the government’s appreciation for the contributions of Chinese independent schools in Malaysia.

"We appreciate their commitment to adapting their curriculum while respecting the national language and elevating the dignity of the people as a whole,” he said in his speech during a visit to the Jit Sin Independent High School today.

Last year, the government, represented by Transport Minister Anthony Loke, announced an allocation of RM18.9 million for 63 Chinese independent schools, with each school receiving RM300,000.

During his visit, Anwar fondly recalled his time as a substitute Malay language teacher at the school before continuing his studies at Universiti Malaya.

The prime minister said that back then, the Chinese language was viewed primarily as a language for the Chinese community, but it has now become an important economic language, especially with China’s rise as an economic superpower.

He said that if Malaysians become proficient in Chinese, it would yield significant benefits for the country.

“I taught here for a year, and during that time, no one tried to discourage me from pursuing my interest in mastering the Malay language and culture, nor did anyone seek to change my religion.

“Although I may not fully agree with Western culture, we must embrace linguistic diversity, particularly languages that are crucial for international engagement, such as English,” he said.

Anwar said that while the government is upholding the Malay language as the national language, it also strongly emphasises mastering Chinese and English, which are regarded as key global economic languages.

This is crucial for positioning Malaysia as a leading economic hub, he added.

Also present at the event were Loke, Education Minister Fadlina Sidek, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, Human Resource Minister Steven Sim and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow. — Bernama