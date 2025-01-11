KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated national women’s bowler Natasha Roslan for becoming the first Malaysian woman to become a world champion after winning the 2025 International Bowling Federation (IBF) World Cup in Kowloon, Hong Kong last night.

“Great! Really extraordinary! Natasha Roslan made histry by becoming the first national women’s bowler to win the World Cup. We are all proud of your achievement,” he posted on Facebook last night.

Anwar also congratulated Muhammad Rafiq Ismail for winning the silver in the men’s individual event and prayed that both their successes would inspire others to bring glory to Malaysia in sports globally.

Natasha, 28, became world champion by beating German Birgit Noreiks 217-166, 226-169 in the final, ending Malaysia’s 53-year wait.

Meanwhile, 2018 world champion, Muhammad Rafiq Ismail lost to China’s Du Jian Chao in the men’s individual final. — Bernama