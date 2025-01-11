KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The Malaysian Consulate General in Los Angeles, United States (US) confirmed that it has not received any reports or requests for assistance from Malaysian citizens affected by the ongoing wildfires in the region.

In a statement today, the Foreign Ministry said in response to the wildfires, the Consulate General has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of Malaysians residing in or near the affected areas.

Consul General of Malaysia, Anil Fahriza Adenan, along with the Education Director of Malaysia in Los Angeles, Mahfuz Mohd Ramli, recently met with several Malaysian students to assess their situation and offer reassurance during this challenging period.

The ministry said that the Consulate General will continue to monitor the situation closely and is ready to provide support if needed.

Since Thursday, Los Angeles has been in the midst of a firestorm that has ravaged local communities, destroyed thousands of structures and killed at least 11 people.

The inferno has burned 6974.3 ha (17,234 acres) in and around the upscale Pacific Palisades neighbourhood near the coast, affecting more than 180,000 people.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday extended his deepest condolences to those affected by the devastating wildfires across Southern California in the US. — Bernama