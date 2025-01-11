KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Malaysian Hindus will celebrate Pongal, the harvest festival, on Tuesday (Jan 14), a tradition that expresses gratitude for a bountiful harvest while seeking blessings for prosperity.

Hindu Sangam president T. Ganesan said the festival coincides with the Sun God’s (Surya Bhagavan) astronomical transition from Sagittarius (Dhanur Rashi) to Capricorn (Makara Rashi), known as Makara Sankranti, a celestial event that will occur at 3.11 pm Malaysian time on the same day.

“This year, Pongal falls in the Krodhi year, on the first day of the Tamil month of Thai (Jan 14). These planetary alignments enhance the spiritual significance of the day,” he told Bernama.

He added that the auspicious times for performing Pongal rituals at home are between 7.30 am and 10 am, and later in the evening from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Thai Pongal, a thanksgiving festival, is observed by cooking a traditional dish called Pongal, a sweet rice pudding made with freshly harvested rice, milk and jaggery.

“Families prepare the Pongal dish and offer prayers to the Sun God for prosperity, decorate their homes with intricate kolam (rangoli) designs and come together to celebrate this auspicious occasion,” Ganesan said.

Meanwhile, Hindu Dharma Maamandram president A. Radhakrishnan explained that the Pongal festival spans four days, each with cultural and spiritual significance.

The festivities begin with Bhogi on Monday (Jan 13), the last day of the Tamil month of Margazhi.

“This day signifies renewal, as old and unused household items are discarded in a bonfire, symbolising the Tamil saying pazhaiyana kalithalum puthiyana puguthalum, which means discarding the old and welcoming the new,” he said.

Homes are thoroughly cleaned and decorated with natural items such as harvested sugarcane, turmeric plants, mango leaves and folded young coconut leaves, while intricate kolam designs are drawn at the entrance to symbolise prosperity and positivity.

The second day, Thai Pongal (Jan 14), marks the main festival and is observed by preparing the Pongal dish in a new clay pot.

“The milk is allowed to boil over as families chant ‘Pongalo Pongal’, symbolising abundance and prosperity. The term Pongal means ever-flowing, not just overflowing. It is a celebration of life and gratitude to the Sun, the ultimate source of energy and sustenance,” Radhakrishnan said.

The third day, Mattu Pongal (Jan 15), is dedicated to honouring cows, which are considered sacred in Indian culture.

“Cows are bathed, their horns painted, and they are adorned with garlands. Offerings are made, and blessings are sought for children and families,” he added.

In India, Mattu Pongal is celebrated with grandeur, including games and activities that highlight the importance of cattle in rural livelihoods.

The final day, Kanni Pongal (Jan 16), holds special significance for unmarried women, who pray for a prosperous future and a suitable life partner. Women prepare the Pongal dish and wear new clothes adorned with gold and silver ornaments.

Radhakrishnan noted that while Pongal celebrations in Malaysia are more modest than those in India, they have evolved to focus on inclusivity.

“Until the 1980s, Pongal was celebrated extensively in estates, much like in Tamil Nadu, as plantation workers cultivated their own vegetables and reared cows. Today, the focus has shifted to community events involving various groups, including the disabled,” he said.

Organisations such as the Malaysian Damai Disabled Association now collaborate on Pongal events, with temples equipped with accessible facilities to accommodate people with disabilities.

In Sekinchan, Kuala Selangor, some Tamil families continue to own paddy fields, preserving the agricultural heritage associated with Pongal.

“Pongal is not just a celebration; it reflects gratitude, abundance and unity,” Radhakrishnan said. — Bernama