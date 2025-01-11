KANGAR, Jan 11 — The remand order against an account manager of a statutory body in Perlis, which ended today, has been extended for another three days to facilitate the ongoing investigation into the alleged abuse of power and the misappropriation of about RM600,000.

A source from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the extension of the remand order for the woman in her 30s was granted by Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim.

“Another female staff member of the statutory body, in her 40s, who was arrested with the suspect on Tuesday (Jan 7) and remanded until today, has been released on MACC bail,” said the source today.

Last Wednesday, the media reported the MACC arrested two employees of a Perlis statutory body, including an account manager, on suspicion of abusing their power and misappropriating about RM600,000 for personal use.

Preliminary investigations found that the two suspects may have committed the fraudulent activities between 2020 and 2024.

The commission also seized luxury items, including jewellery valued at approximately RM100,000, believed to have been acquired through the illicit activities.

State MACC director Mohd Nor Adha Ab Gani, when contacted, confirmed the remand extension and said that the case was being investigated in accordance with Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama