TAIPING, Jan 11 — Some lorry operators resorted to threatening towing companies to avoid sending their vehicles for weighing for suspected overloading during an operation conducted by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Perak yesterday.

JPJ senior enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said the “Ops Khas Lebih Muatan” was conducted simultaneously at five locations: the North-South Expressway (PLUS) in Changkat Jering (northbound), Gunung Semanggol, Manjung and Seri Iskandar.

“They used GPS technology to disable the vehicle engine in certain areas before reaching the inspection site to avoid being directed to weigh their vehicles at nearby JPJ enforcement stations.

“When JPJ called in tow trucks to take the vehicles to the weighing station, the lorry operators contacted and threatened the towing companies not to send their vehicles to JPJ or face ‘consequences’,” he said at a press conference here today.

Muhammad Kifli said the lorry operators’ thug-like behaviour was meant to disrupt JPJ’s enforcement efforts and firm action will be taken against those involved.

“Refusal to cooperate will be investigated under Section 234(C) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 for obstructing public officers in the execution of their duties. If found guilty, offenders may be subject to a maximum fine of RM250,000

“We will also take stern action by submitting reports to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to suspend or revoke the licences of lorry operators who refuse to cooperate,” he added.

During the operation, which began at 5 am and involved 24 personnel, nine lorries were penalised under Section 63(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 80 of the Land Public Transport Act.

“Four lorries carrying sand will be taken to court for exceeding the permissible load limits, with two of them seized for overloading by more than 71 per cent.

“One lorry was issued a compound for carrying excess load, one lorry driver fled, one lorry had its GPS disabled, and two failed to attend the weighing procedure. The seized vehicles have been taken to the JPJ Taiping branch for further action,” he said.

Muhammad Kifli said JPJ would intensify enforcement against heavy vehicles or lorries carrying excess loads, which are major contributors to road accidents. — Bernama