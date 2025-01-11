KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The political secretary to Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has lodged a police report against Khairy Jamaluddin over allegations that the minister was involved in a conspiracy to conceal a document related to royal clemency.

Datuk Suraya Yaacob filed the report at the Sentul Police Station on Friday after a news article cited the former Umno politician accusing Azalina of being complicit in hiding the purported addendum for Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s house arrest.

According to a copy of her police report that has been spread online, Suraya said the accusation misled the public, caused unease, and created unnecessary panic, potentially affecting national harmony.

Suraya argued that the term “conspiracy” used by Khairy was excessive, as it implied Azalina had knowingly engaged in or supported unethical or unlawful actions.

She then urged the police to investigate the former health minister under Section 499 of the Penal Code for criminal defamation and Section 23 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for misusing social media.

Yesterday, the Federal Territories Pardons Board said its official records on Najib’s case does not contain any additional document or addendum.

The secretariat’s announcement came amid Najib’s claims that the former Yang di-Pertuan Agong had added on a document or addendum to the Pardons Board’s January 29, 2024 decision.

Najib had claimed the alleged addendum would enable him to serve the rest of his reduced six-year jail sentence under house arrest.

But the Pardons Board’s secretariat — the Prime Minister’s Department’s Legal Affairs Division — made it clear that it had no records of any extra documents added on to the January 29, 2024 Pardons Board meeting which had considered Najib’s pardons application.