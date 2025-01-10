KUANTAN, Jan 10 — An Orang Asli youth died after he was gored by a wild boar while hunting in the Lombong Selinsing oil palm plantation in Sungai Koyan, Lipis on Wednesday.

Lipis district police chief Supt Ismail Man said Johan Yok Boi, 24, from Pos Sinderut, was hunting with four friends when the incident happened at about 1 pm.

He said that on encountering the wild boar, Johan threw a spear at it but missed, causing the animal to charge at him.

“In an attempt to escape, the victim climbed a nearby oil palm tree but fell from it. He was repeatedly attacked by the boar, sustaining severe injuries to his thigh,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ismail added that the victim was rushed to Klinik Kesihatan Sungai Koyan by his friends before being transferred to the Kuala Lipis Hospital.

However, Johan was pronounced dead at 5.55 pm due to a ruptured femoral artery in his right thigh. Police have classified the case as a sudden death due to a wild animal attack. — Bernama