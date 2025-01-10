KUCHING, Jan 10 — The call for one-third parliamentary representation for the Borneo states will ensure their greater participation and influence in Malaysia’s future, said Sabah State Attorney General Datuk Brenndon Keith Soh.

He stressed the critical importance of this safeguard, emphasising that the founding fathers of Malaysia had recognised the need for such a provision.

“This safeguard was recognised by our forefathers in forming Malaysia to give an assurance that the constitutional rights of the Borneo states could not be altered by a constitutional amendment without the support of the MPs from Sabah and Sarawak,” Soh explained in his speech at the Opening of the Legal Year of Sabah and Sarawak 2025 here today.

He noted that when Singapore left the federation, its 15 seats were not redistributed to the Borneo states, further accentuating the importance of this issue.

“A one-third representation will also ensure that the Borneo states have a greater participation and say in Malaysia’s future.

“We should perceive this issue through a ‘nation-building’ lens — and with support from the respective attorney generals, I am optimistic that with the continued discussions and political will, further progress on this issue will be made,” he added. — The Borneo Post