JOHOR BARU, Jan 10 — The Johor chapter of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has remanded four men, including three company directors, for their alleged involvement in a syndicate that forged land title grants in the state.

Anti-graft investigators were granted a six-day remand order until January 15 to facilitate the investigation of the suspects.

The remand order was earlier issued by Magistrate Muhammad Izham Mohd Aliyas after an application was made by anti-graft investigators at the Magistrate’s Court here this morning.

According to MACC sources, the four men, aged between 40 and 50, were arrested between 10pm and 11pm yesterday at the Johor MACC office in Jalan Persiaran Tanjung near Bukit Kempas here.

“The four were earlier called in to the Johor MACC office by investigators to give their statements,” read a Johor MACC statement today.

It is understood that the suspects were arrested for allegedly falsifying documents when applying to the state Lands and Mines Office for extension of ownership related to lost land grants under Section 168 of the National Land Code.

The source added that Initial investigations revealed that the suspects were believed to have committed the acts between 2019 and 2024.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the arrest when contacted and said the matter was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

The particular section relates to documents that are false or contains false details with the intention to deceive the principal.