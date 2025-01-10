KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Two men, including a Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) personnel, were killed in an accident on Jalan UMS in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, last night.

In the 8.30pm incident, the TLDM personnel, in his 20s, and a pedestrian, in his 40s, died at the scene, according to a report published in Buletin TV3 today.

The motorcycle pillion rider, also in his 20s, sustained injuries and is being treated at Queen Elizabeth II Hospital (HQE II).

Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Kasim Muda, stated that preliminary investigations revealed the Yamaha LC motorcycle was travelling from Jalan Sepanggar towards the city centre in the middle lane.

“At the scene, a pedestrian suddenly ran across the road from left to right, believed to be heading to his rented house in Kampung Pulau Penampang on the opposite side. The close distance made it impossible for the motorcyclist to avoid hitting him,” he said.

The motorcyclist and pedestrian succumbed to severe injuries at the scene, while the pillion rider was injured.

“Investigations indicate the accident was caused by the pedestrian’s negligence for not using the nearby pedestrian bridge. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added.