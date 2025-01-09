KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Malaysia welcomes direct investment from Indonesian companies and encourages strategic collaborations such as mergers between companies owned by Malaysian and Indonesian entities, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, stated that this initiative will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

“I raised this matter during a courtesy visit from Sinar Mas chairman, Franky Oesman Widjaja, and his delegation yesterday afternoon.

“I also informed them that, in the context of Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship this year, the success of infrastructure development across various countries requires confidence and strong cooperation among Asean companies,” he said in a post on X yesterday.

The prime minister also said that Sinar Mas is one of Indonesia’s leading business groups, operating in seven key sectors: pulp and paper, agriculture and food, financial services, real estate, telecommunications, energy and infrastructure, and healthcare services. — Bernama