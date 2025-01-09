JOHOR BARU, Jan 9 — The Johor police today cautioned the public against circulating the video footage of a man shot dead at a restaurant in Taman Setia Indah here yesterday.

State police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the drive-by shooting was an isolated incident.

“The video footage of the shooting incident does not involve the wider issue of public security concerns in Johor.

“So, do not spread rumours or make unsubstantiated speculation that can lead to unnecessary panic,” he told reporters at the Johor police contingent headquarters here.

Kumar reminded the public to refrain from making speculation or spreading rumours about the shooting that could hinder police investigations.

Video footage of the shooting from a close circuit television (CCTV) footage has been spreading on social media platforms since last night, prompting speculations that it could be related to gangs.

One 30-second video footage showed a masked and helmeted gunman walking towards the victim who was talking on his mobile phone outside of the restaurant and fired several shots from behind the latter.

Police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.



