KOTA KINABALU, Jan 8 — Two people, including a premises owner, were detained by the police for selling replica firearms during a raid in Kolombong here yesterday.

State Crime Investigation Department (CID) chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Azmi Abd Rahim said the suspects, aged 18 and 32, were detained by police from the CID/D9 (Special Investigation Division) of the State Police Contingent at 2pm on January 7.

He said four semi-auto Glock pistols, a P-Beretta semi-auto pistol and an Austrian Glock semi-auto pistol, together with 10 bottles containing plastic bullets, four packets containing plastic bullets and one target unit were confiscated in the raid.

According to Azmi, the owner admitted to owning the items but claimed to have not known that owning such replica firearms is an offense under the law.

Azmi added that the owner also claimed to have purchased the fake firearms through social media platform TikTok.

The case is being investigated under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960. — The Borneo Post