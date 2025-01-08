KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Datuk Seri Puad Zarkashi has today slammed PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia for allegedly being hypocritical in their support for Datuk Seri Najib Razak by hosting a rally on Monday.

The Umno Supreme Council member pointed to how both presidents of the two parties had not only been absent during the rally but had kept quiet about the matter.

“If Muhyiddin had principles, he should have opposed PAS holding the gathering. Besides being unable to control PAS, he was likely embarrassed to attend,” he posted on Facebook, referring to Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“This is why PAS and Bersatu are in disarray, trying to manipulate the issue of the royal addendum. There is no sincerity.

In a separate post, Puad also pointed to how few members of the two parties turned up despite promising tens of thousands attending.

“The reason is that PAS members know their leaders are putting on a show. PAS has no agenda to defend Najib. In fact, PAS often uses Najib’s case to tarnish Umno’s image,” he said.

“Therefore, they didn’t attend, not because they were upholding the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree. This time, they were not solid in following PAS leaders’ instructions because their support for Najib is merely pretence.”

He had compared it to Umno members, who were steadfast with the party’s stance to back Najib.

The Court of Appeal had allowed Najib’s appeal against the dismissal of his bid to compel the Malaysian government to produce a purported “supplementary order” from the previous Yang di-Pertuan Agong that would see him serve the remainder of his jail sentence under “house arrest”.

The majority ruling also allowed Najib to adduce additional evidence to support his claim of the existence of such an addendum.

The ruling means that Najib is allowed to have the merits of his judicial review of a purported addendum issued by the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah — which permits him to serve the remainder of his six-year prison sentence under house arrest — heard by the High Court.