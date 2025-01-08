KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The bodies of a woman and a newborn were found by the roadside along Jalan Impiana 5, Taman Impiana, Kulai, earlier yesterday.

The woman, believed to have died from childbirth complications, was discovered holding her deceased baby boy.

According to a statement by the Kulai police on Facebook, the discovery was made by a pedestrian around 8am, who then alerted the police.

The woman is believed to be an Indonesian national with dyed hair and was wearing a plaid-patterned shirt.

The newborn was found with the umbilical cord still attached.

Authorities are investigating the possibility of foul play, but no signs of blood or injuries were observed on the bodies.

Kulai district police chief Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee confirmed the discovery but declined to provide further details.

He also called on the public to contact traffic investigating officer Insp Arun Ramamoorthy at 013-3332385 or any nearby police station to channel information with regards to the incident.