KUCHING, Jan 8 — A man was injured after his car skidded off the road and into a slope at Mile 28, Kampung Lintang Baru in Jalan Kuching-Serian this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said they were notified about the incident at 8.07am and despatched personnel from Siburan fire station to the scene.

“Upon arrival, they found that the victim was trapped, with his leg pinned in the car after it had skidded into a slope about 15 to 20 metres from the highway,” it added.

Bomba said its personnel extricated the victim and handed him over to the medical personnel from the Health Ministry to be transported to Serian Hospital for treatment.

After ensuring that the situation was safe, the Bomba personnel concluded their operation at 9.05am. — The Borneo Post