MIRI, Jan 8 — A lorry, laden with oil palm fruits, was damaged after it caught fire near Ngu’s junction in Batu Niah around noon yesterday.

Batu Niah fire station chief Rary Binjie in a statement said the lorry driver escaped unscathed.

Rary said they received a distress call on the incident at 12.01pm and five firefighters were despatched to the scene, located some 16 kilometres away.

“Upon arrival, it was found that a 17-tonne lorry, laden with oil palm fruits, had caught fire,” he said.

He said the firefighters managed to control the flames at 12.25pm before fully extinguishing them at 1.20pm. — The Borneo Post