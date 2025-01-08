KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — A factory worker died after his motorcycle collided with a trailer at a red light on Jalan Titi Karangan-Baling, Kulim, last night.

Kulim district police chief Superintendent Zulkifli Azizan said the police received a call from the public about the incident at 8.30pm, in a report by the New Straits Times.

The accident occurred when the 23-year-old victim, riding a Yamaha 135LC motorcycle from Kuala Ketil toward Kulim, collided with a trailer driven by a 45-year-old man heading to the Kulim Logistics Hub.

“At the scene, the motorcyclist is believed to have continued riding through a red light, while the trailer was turning right. This caused a collision on the left side of the trailer and the front of the victim’s motorcycle.

“As a result of the accident, the motorcyclist sustained severe head and body injuries and died at the scene,” he added.

Zulkifli said that initial investigations indicated the motorcyclist’s negligence as the cause of the accident.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist with the investigation.