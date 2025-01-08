MELAKA, Jan 8 — An express bus driver was seriously injured in an accident involving eight vehicles at Lebuh Sungai Udang-Paya Rumput-Alor Gajah (SPA) in Ayer Keroh here, this morning.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Mohd Pisar Aziz said they were alerted of the crash at 10.28 am and 24 personnel from the Ayer Keroh Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) with additional assistance from Bukit Katil and Jasin Bestari BBP, were rushed to the scene.

“The crash involved eight vehicles, namely an express bus, three lorries, and two four-wheel-drive vehicles, with 15 victims comprising 13 men and two women.

“In addition to the bus driver, eight people sustained minor injuries, while six others were unhurt. Those injured were taken to Melaka Hospital,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Tarmizi Maan, 33, a lorry driver who escaped unharmed said he was stopping at a traffic light junction due to a red light when he heard a loud bang behind his vehicle.

He said he then realised that another lorry had hit the back of his truck, and moments later, the lorry was struck by other vehicles, including a bus.

“I didn’t think twice and immediately helped the lorry driver, who was groaning in pain as he was pinned on his seat, while waiting for assistance from the Fire and Rescue Department and the ambulance,” he said. — Bernama