MIRI, Jan 8 —The Ministry of Digital will collaborate with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Sarawak government to expand internet coverage in the state, Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong had announced.

The deputy Digital Minister divulged that he had urged the federal government to work with the state government to provide internet services to remote parts of Sarawak.

This effort, Ugak said, aims to ensure that rural communities can benefit from digital technology, aligning with Malaysia’s goal of becoming a develop nation by 2030.

He pointed out that currently, internet and 5G network coverage in Sarawak stands at only 63 per cent.

“This means the remaining 37 per cent will be our focus this year or next. We will collaborate with MCMC and the Sarawak government to extend 5G coverage to rural areas,” the Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) vice-president told reporters when met last Sunday.

Earlier, Ugak was asked on the complaints of rural residents regarding their difficulties in accessing assistance initiatives by the state government such as the Sarawak Basic Needs Assistance (SKAS), which is distributed via digital vouchers to a recipient’s S Pay Global account.

The complaints included rural residents expressing their unfamiliarity with digital technology and applications, including the expenditure of digital vouchers.

In this regard, Ugak pointed out that digital and communication technology infrastructure in rural areas is significantly lacking as compared to that of urban districts.

“This infrastructure must be developed immediately. Whether we like it or not, the government must act. Otherwise, rural communities will be left behind—not just the people, but also development in these areas,” he said.

The state government allocated RM450 million this year for the SKAS initiative, with it expected to benefit approximately 850,000 recipients.

The value of the assistance ranges from RM250 to RM800, depending on the approved recipient category. — The Borneo Post