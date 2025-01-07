MIRI, Jan 7 — A 36-year-old trader was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here yesterday with raping his 27-year-old sister-in-law last month.

The man faces a charge under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and caning upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the incident allegedly occurred between 2am and 3am on December 26 at a property in Bandar Baru Permyjaya.

No plea was recorded from the accused.

Prosecuting officer ASP Mary Ong requested a new mention date to allow the case to be transferred to the Sessions Court.

Magistrate Sandy Yvette Freddy, who presided over the hearing via Zoom, approved the request and set January 8 for further mention.

The accused, who was unrepresented by legal counsel, was released on RM9,000 bail with two local sureties.

The court also instructed the man not to interfere with the victim and her family and to report to the Bekenu police station every month until the disposal of the case. — The Borneo Post