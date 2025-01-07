KOTA KINABALU, Jan 7 — Sibuan Island near Semporna and its surrounding waters have been temporarily closed following the discovery of a suspected World War II bomb.

Sabah Parks announced the closure on its Facebook page, stating that the island, part of the Tun Sakaran Marine Park, would remain off-limits from 12.30pm today until authorities deem the area completely safe.

Sibuan, a small sand island near Bohey Dulang, is renowned for its clear blue waters and white sandy beaches, making it a popular tourist destination.

A Sabah Parks spokesman said the bomb was discovered during a routine underwater cleanup, a short distance from the shore. The device became visible after sand erosion.

“We immediately informed the police, who advised us to close the area until they could safely remove it,” the spokesman said.

Authorities will assess whether the bomb is still active and work to dispose of it safely. In the meantime, the island will remain closed.

The spokesman also recalled a tragic incident from the 1970s, when villagers near Bohey Dulang Island discovered a similar bomb. Before it could be secured, the device detonated, killing several people and injuring others.