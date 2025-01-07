KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Melaka government plans to introduce local authority by-laws requiring livestock owners to tag their animals with quick response (QR) codes.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the QR code tagging system would assist local authorities in law enforcement, particularly when livestock are found roaming freely and causing road accidents.

“Livestock owners will need to register. The QR code will include the owner’s address, enabling us to identify them and take appropriate action,” he said at the exchange of documents for the Melaka Digital Village Initiative (KDM) agreement between Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Melaka government here yesterday.

Also present were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din and Melaka State Secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad.

Ab Rauf said that under this by-law, any livestock that is not registered after three months and unclaimed by the owner if caught roaming, will be auctioned off.

“The drafting of this by-law is to ensure owners manage their livestock more systematically through cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security,” he said. — Bernama