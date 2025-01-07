JOHOR BARU, Jan 7 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has called on PAS to refrain from disrespecting or disobeying the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, regarding the pardon application for convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Amanah’s Pulai MP Suhaizan Kaiat, speaking on behalf of the party’s national leadership, emphasised that the power to grant pardons lies solely with Sultan Ibrahim.

“PAS should not instruct His Majesty on what decisions to make.

“There are many avenues for PAS to contribute to the development of the people and the nation without resorting to disparaging others,” Suhaizan told Malay Mail last night.

Suhaizan was responding to a controversial statement by PAS Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Saari, made on Sunday, which critics have claimed incites hatred towards the Agong.

Earlier, Johor Amanah Youth communications director Abdul Razak Ismail condemned Ahmad Fadhli’s cryptic social media post, alleging it could threaten the country’s peace and stability.

“Ahmad Fadhli’s statement could lead to misunderstandings and may be construed as slander against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who is also the Johor Ruler.

“We urge the police to investigate the true intent behind his remarks,” Abdul Razak said after lodging a report at the Kulai district police headquarters yesterday.

Abdul Razak was accompanied by Johor Amanah Youth Chief Taqiuddin Cheman and other wing members.

He stressed that while supporting Najib is not wrong, it should not involve making disparaging remarks.

“Johor Amanah Youth demands a police investigation into Ahmad Fadhli under existing laws,” he added.

Yesterday, PAS and several Islamist groups, including Ummah and Perkasa, joined a solidarity gathering originally organised by Umno in Putrajaya.

The 71-year-old former Umno president was convicted in 2020 on seven charges of power abuse, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering involving RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Initially sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million, his sentence was later reduced to six years and a fine of RM50 million.

Najib began serving his prison term at Kajang Prison on August 23, 2022.

On January 3, Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki announced the cancellation of the Najib solidarity gathering after Istana Negara clarified that pardon applications must be submitted by the prisoner directly to the Pardons Board, chaired by the Agong.

Despite the party’s decision, some Umno members attended the rally.

On Sunday, PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli denied allegations that his social media post disrespected the Agong’s royal decree regarding the rally. In a statement on Facebook, he criticised Amanah for allegedly dragging the Agong into the matter.

“There is no part of His Majesty’s speech that forbids the gathering on January 6,” he stated, adding that his remarks were not meant to disrespect the royal institution.