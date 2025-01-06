KLUANG, Jan 6 — A woman was killed while eight others were injured in a collision involving a lorry and an MPV at KM86 of Jalan Johor Bahru-Ayer Hitam, near here, yesterday.

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the incident happened at 7.15 pm when a lorry driven by a 53-year-old man headed from Machap to Ayer Hitam lost control and entered the opposite lane.

He said the lorry struck the right side of a Toyota Estima, causing severe head injuries to a 39-year-old woman seated at the back of the MPV. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A seven-month-old baby girl in the MPV also sustained head injuries and is currently receiving treatment in the Red Zone of Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang.

“The other victims in the Toyota Estima, including the 26-year-old male driver, also suffered injuries and are being treated at the same hospital. The lorry driver was taken to Pantai Hospital Batu Pahat for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Ayer Hitam Fire and Rescue Station operations commander PBK II Shoromi Salih said they received an emergency call at 7.16 pm and dispatched six personnel with an FRT vehicle to the scene.

Upon arrival, the emergency team found that all victims had exited the vehicle and provided first aid.

“A woman in the Toyota Estima was pronounced dead at the scene, while seven others from the vehicle and the lorry driver sustained injuries and were sent to hospital. The operation was concluded at 8.09 pm,” he said. — Bernama