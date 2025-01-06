MIRI, Jan 6 — There may be a Temenggong post to represent the Indian community in Sarawak, says Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

Speaking at a New Year 2025 event hosted by the Miri Hindu Society (MHS) at the Sri Kamini Durga Eswari Temple in Taman Tunku here yesterday, the Sibuti MP gave assurance that the leadership of Indian community in Sarawak was being increasingly recognised.

“As far as I know, we recognise the Indian community leaders, who are there throughout Sarawak.

“Most likely, we would upgrade them (Indian community leaders) to Temenggong — the highest post on the community leader hierarchy.

“At present, we have a Penghulu representing the Indian community. In the future, we will definitely have a Temenggong from the Indians in Sarawak,” he said.

Adding on, the Deputy Health Minister also expressed hope for the close cooperation between the Indians and other communities in his Sibuti constituency to continue flourishing.

“Racial unity and harmony can clearly be seen in Taman Tunku, where many houses of worship, namely mosques and suraus, Hindu and Chinese temples, as well as churches are built close to one another.”

On the construction of the Sri Kamini Durga Eswari Temple in Taman Tunku, Lukanisman said it also helped the local communities to recognise the role of the temple, and also to understand the culture and beliefs of their Hindus neighbours.

In this regard, he conveyed his solid support for MHS’ plan to upgrade the Sri Kamini Durga Eswari Temple, including the construction of a multipurpose hall.

Later at the event, Lukanisman announced an allocation of RM10,000 for the MHS.

Also present yesterday were MHS chairman Murugayah Veloo, Miri Indian Association chairman Councillor Karambir Singh and Councillor Jeffery Phang. — The Borneo Post