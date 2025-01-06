SEPANG, Jan 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, emphasising the importance of sustainable tourism that benefits both the economy and local communities.

He highlighted that Malaysia must strike a balance between development and nature to achieve a high quality of life while adopting sustainable practices.

“Our goal is clear – to promote tourism that is sustainable to our environment and communities, that acts as an engine of economic growth while providing meaningful and memorable experiences to our visitors,” Anwar said in his speech at the launch held at Malaysia Airlines Berhad Engineering Complex here.

He added that the impact of Visit Malaysia 2026 would extend far beyond tourism, benefiting sectors such as hospitality, transport, retail, and food industries.

“The economic benefits will be shared by both urban and rural communities, including the rural heartland,” Anwar said.

Putrajaya aims to receive 35.6 million visitors, a target Anwar said he is confident can be achieved.

He described the plan to generate RM147.1 billion in revenue as both realistic and pragmatic.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing who was also present at the launch said the campaign would kick off with the Malaysia Sarong Music Run 2025, scheduled for February 8 at the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur.

This cultural and fitness event is expected to attract over 20,000 participants, promoting Malaysia’s heritage while encouraging a healthy lifestyle, Tiong said.



