BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 6 — Penang has introduced a new affordable housing category based on the ‘co-house’ concept in Permatang Tinggi near here.

State Housing and Environment Committee chairman, Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo said this is the first time the state, through the Penang Housing Board (LPNPP), is building terraced homes or landed houses with a ‘townhouse’ design under the C3 Affordable Housing (RMM) category.

“We are developing this as a townhouse, a hybrid residential concept in which a single plot accommodates two homes — one family can own the ground floor, while another family can own the upper floor.

“For me, owning a landed home is the dream of every Penangite, and with the construction of these homes it is hoped to realise that aspiration at an affordable price,” he told reporters after today’s groundbreaking ceremony for the RMM Permatang Tinggi project.

Penang Governor, Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, officiated the groundbreaking ceremony. Present were Seberang Perai Mayor Datuk Baderul Amin Abdul Hamid and LPNPP Chief Business Officer Fakhurrazi Ibnu Omar.

Sundarajoo added that Permatang Tinggi’s selection for the project launch was partly due to its location, which is relatively distant from large-scale developments, and the low demand for flats in the area.

“At the moment, there isn’t much demand for flats here, so we are starting this project with landed homes in this corridor. Over time, as the area develops and matures, we may consider introducing flats here,” he said.

The project on Lot 33917, Mukim 14, Permatang Tinggi, is priced at a maximum of RM250,000 per unit. It involves the construction of 664 RMM units on a 10-hectare plot of land. It will employ the Industrialised Building System (IBS) and is expected to be completed by 2028.

Meanwhile, Sundarajoo said the RMM will be rebranded as Rumah MutiaraKu, symbolising Penang’s unofficial nicknames, ‘Pearl of the Orient’ and ‘Pearl Island.’

He said the rebranding aims to foster a sense of homeownership among RMM recipients and counter the negative stigma associated with those living in such housing.

The official launch of Rumah MutiaraKu is expected to take place later this month. The exact date will be announced later. — Bernama