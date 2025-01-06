IPOH, Jan 6 — Several houses were flooded in several areas of Kampung Sungai Rokam and Taman Cempaka here due to heavy rainfall lasting more than an hour yesterday afternoon.

The Kinta District Civil Defence Force (APM) Operations Control Centre (PKOD) said in a statement tonight that the heavy rain, which started around 4 pm, caused Sungai Pinji to flow rapidly, and the water pumps were not functioning properly at Jalan Salak, Kampung Sungai Rokam.

Kinta APM PKOD reported that the incident resulted in several houses near the river being flooded at the front of the homes, involving five houses in total.

“Residents took early action by moving their vehicles to higher and safer ground,” according to the statement.

Kinta APM PKOD also reported that the water in Sungai Pinji had receded, and the situation in the area was under control.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, said around eight houses in Persiaran Cempaka Sari 11, Taman Cempaka, were flooded due to flash floods.

Sabarodzi added that the situation was under control by 5.53 pm, and the water levels were gradually receding. — Bernama