KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The police today issued a warning that no rally will be allowed tomorrow at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya, as the organisers have not obtained the necessary approval for the event.

The warning comes after federal Opposition party PAS and Malay-Muslim groups Ummah and Perkasa insisted on proceeding with a rally to show solidarity for convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who will be heading to court there for the appeal hearing against the dismissal of his bid to serve the remainder of his six-year prison sentence under house arrest.

“The public is prohibited from participating in the peaceful assembly tomorrow in Putrajaya because the rally has not received permission from the landowner, thus violating the conditions set out in the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012,” Putrajaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Aidi Sham Mohamed said in a statement.

He added that anyone participating in the rally would face strict legal action as it contravenes existing laws.

He said roadblocks will be set up at all entry points to Putrajaya and everyone entering the area will be subject to screening.

“These checks will ensure there are no weapons, banners, or signs containing offensive or inciting messages related to the rally,” he said.

“The public is reminded not to attend the rally tomorrow,” he stressed.

Authorities are on high alert as PAS, Ummah and Perkasa continue to maintain their stance, despite the police’s firm stance on the issue.

Umno, which originally planned the solidarity rally, has since decided to cancel following a royal decree and advice from the national police chief.



