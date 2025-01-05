KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The Palestinian ambassador to Malaysia, Walid Abu Ali, expressed deep regret over the recent commotion at Wisma Transit Kuala Lumpur (WTKL), stressing that such actions do not align with Palestinian culture and ethics.

He assured that both Malaysian government and the embassy are fully committed to addressing the issue and offering support to those affected.

“The issue is under discussion with the Malaysian authorities. I am truly saddened by what happened.

“This is not our ethics and goes against our culture. The government of Malaysia and the Palestinian embassy are doing our best to help,” he told Bernama here on Sunday.

The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) confirmed on Sunday that the commotion involving Palestinians at WTKL on Saturday afternoon stemmed from their desire to expedite their return to Palestine.

In a statement, the MAF said the 5pm incident was managed effectively with no fights or injuries reported. However, there was some minor damage to the furniture in the facility.

Saturday’s incident was the second of such reported. A similar incident occurred in October last year.

On August 16, Malaysia brought 127 Palestinians, including 41 injured individuals affected by Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, to its shores for medical treatment.

The injured were treated at Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital, while their relatives were accommodated at WTKL. — Bernama