KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — DAP veteran Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang yesterday clarified false claims about his birthplace and heritage during a speech at SRJK Shang Wu in Penang.

Lim dismissed social media allegations that he was born in China or Cambodia, saying he was born in Batu Pahat, Malaysia, and attended local schools for his education.

“I am not born in China or Cambodia, but in Batu Pahat in Malaysia,” Lim said, emphasising the importance of verifying information in the age of misinformation.

He also urged attendees to remain committed to the Malaysian Dream of building a fair, united, and diverse nation, emphasizing the need for patience and long-term vision in achieving reforms.

The veteran leader then called on the DAP to maintain unity and to continue advocating for democratic principles and inclusivity, underscoring the importance of distinguishing between truth and falsehood in today’s information era.