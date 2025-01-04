KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a weather alert, warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in parts of Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan until noon today.

MetMalaysia in a statement said the affected areas in Sabah include the interior (Kuala Penyu and Nabawan), the West Coast (Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, and Kota Belud) and Tawau.

In Sarawak, the warning covers Bintulu and Miri Division (Subis and Miri) while the entire Federal Territory of Labuan is also under the same alert.

Residents in these areas are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. — Bernama