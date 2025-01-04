MELAKA, Jan 4 — Six orphaned siblings are hoping their citizenship applications will be expedited, to enable them to apply for MyKad.

The eldest of the six, 18-year-old Nul Aziza Rosani, who is currently sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exams, said the document is crucial for them, especially for school enrolment and access to healthcare services.

She said, currently, they are only able to purchase medication over the counter at pharmacies when they fall ill.

“The only documents I have are a non-citizen birth certificate and an adoption certificate. However, Alhamdulillah, my SPM exams have proceeded smoothly without any obstacles.

“I do plan to pursue higher education, and of course, I will need the MyKad. I hope to receive it once my citizenship application is approved,” said the student from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Tanjong.

She was speaking to reporters at their rented home in Pekan Tangga Batu yesterday after a visit by the State Women, Family, and Community Development Committee chairman Datuk Kalsom Nordin and Pantai Kundor assemblywoman Tuminah Kadi @ Mohd Hashim.

Nul Aziza shared that she lives with her five younger siblings, Ahmad Baharom, 17; Azrul, 16; Khalid, 15; Mohd Said Maulidin, 12; and Siti Khadijah, 10, following the recent passing of their aunt, Azira Hairon, 52, on Wednesday.

Their biological parents, Nila Nasir and Rosani Saman Ladit, passed away in 2006 and 2021, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kalsom clarified that the siblings’ citizenship applications were submitted by the Pantai Kundor State Development and Coordination Committee Office to the Ministry of Home Affairs in May last year.

She assured that the state government would monitor the progress of their applications and expressed hope for expedited approval to ease the children’s lives.

She noted that the siblings have only non-citizen birth certificates, as several critical documents required for citizenship were unavailable.

“We will also closely monitor their well-being in collaboration with local leaders and villagers, as they have chosen to stay together rather than move to a hostel.

“However, if we receive reports of neglect or encounter any issues, we will explore alternative solutions, including placing them in a hostel,” she added.

On welfare support, Kalsom stated that the orphaned siblings receive various forms of assistance, including food and financial aid, from agencies such as the Social Welfare Department, the Melaka Islamic Religious Council, as well as non-governmental organisations and concerned individuals. — Bernama