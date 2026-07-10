BATU PAHAT, July 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday stressed that the Federal Government under his leadership has never sidelined any state or community based on political affiliation in addressing issues related to the people’s welfare and well-being.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said the government’s commitment was reflected through the implementation of various development initiatives and strategic infrastructure projects nationwide, including in Johor, Kelantan and Kedah.

“We have helped everyone. We do not only come and promise assistance during election season. Since taking over the Federal Government, we have undertaken numerous development projects across the states.

“In Johor, for example, we are developing the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), while the Federal Government has approved billions of ringgit for flood mitigation projects in Segamat and Muar, he said during the ‘Yok! Meriahkan Johor! Undi Harapan’ programme in Senggarang here yesterday, held in conjunction with campaigning for the 16th Johor state election.

Also present were PH communications director Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also Communications Minister, as well as the coalition’s candidates for the Senggarang, Semerah and Penggaram seats, Onn Abu Bakar, Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar and Felicia Poh Rui Ling, respectively.

Anwar said the Federal Government remained committed to prioritising the people’s welfare and state development, including in opposition-led states such as Kelantan and Kedah.

“Kelantan is governed by PAS. Did they support me? No. But when floods struck, did I help? Yes, because the people were suffering. We also approved projects to mitigate recurring floods.

“As for Kedah, tomorrow I will join Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to officiate the opening of the road linking the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Malaysia with the Sadao CIQ Complex in Thailand,” he said.

On education, Anwar said the Madani Government had consistently adopted an inclusive approach in extending assistance regardless of the political background of institutions.

“Take, for example, the 10-year extension of tax exemption granted to Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT). It was the Madani Government that approved and resolved the matter,” he said.

The ‘Yok! Meriahkan Johor! Undi Harapan’ programme in Senggarang was one of three campaign events attended by Anwar in Johor last night in support of PH candidates and election machinery ahead of the state election. — Bernama