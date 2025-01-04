KUCHING, Jan 4 — With Chinese New Year fast approaching, bakery shops in Kuching are buzzing as they gear up to meet the festive demand for cookies and cakes.

Despite rising costs of ingredients, local bakeries are striving to maintain affordability without compromising on quality or tradition.

Mayflower Cake House, located at Kenyalang Park Commercial Centre here, has been a beloved bakery in Kuching since 1988.

Its owner Carol Liew revealed that cookie prices have remained unchanged since last year, following a modest increase of less than 10 per cent.

Currently, prices for their cookies range from RM30 to RM38 per container, with a ‘buy 6 free 1’ promotion available.

“It’s challenging to maintain the business as profits are not as high, but we believe in giving back to the community by keeping our prices stable,” Liew told The Borneo Post.

She added that the shop has seen an uptick in tourist customers this year.

“Many buy our cookies to take back to their hometowns or even overseas,” she noted.

Her son, Louis Hoon, 28, explained that their handmade cookies require a fixed number of part-timers, many of whom return yearly to earn extra income.

Unlike the previous year, sourcing ingredients has been smooth, though the cost of labour and materials has risen.

Winnie Bakery offers kek lapis and various cookies at its store. — The Borneo Post pic

Winnie Bakery, located at Pine Square in Batu Kawa, recently opened its physical store but has been operating online since 2020.

Owner Winnie Liew, 30, said her family’s involvement helps minimise labour costs.

However, during the festive season, the shop prioritises fulfilling customer orders, with extras available for walk-in purchases.

“Every year, we see more customers placing orders, and it’s always satisfying to meet the targets I set for myself,” Liew said.

“This year, I’ve decided to join the CityOne Megamall’s Chinese New Year celebration event to reach a broader audience,” she added.

The bakery offers cookies priced between RM22 and RM27 for small containers and RM29 to RM35 for larger ones.

Liew increased her prices by RM1 to RM2 this year, staying within what she considers an acceptable range for her customers.

“The cost of ingredients, especially butter, has increased tremendously over the past five years, but our customers appreciate our reasonable pricing,” she explained.

In addition to cookies, Winnie Bakery sells a variety of kek lapis priced between RM43 and RM190, depending on size and flavour.

Inside view of Jerald’s Cookies and Dessert with a variety of chocolate cookies and traditional cookies like ‘Kuih Momo’ and pineapple tart cookies. — The Borneo Post pic

Jerald’s Cookies and Dessert, located at Papillon Street Mall in Jalan Batu Kawa New Township, has been a physical presence since 2022, building on its successful online launch in 2017.

Co-founder Marco Choo shared that this year marked the bakery’s first price increase in two years due to a global chocolate shortage.

Their cookies are made with Belgian Callebaut chocolate, which now cost RM1.50 more per container, with prices starting at RM18 for non-chocolate varieties and RM19 for chocolate ones.

“Cocoa prices have skyrocketed due to supply issues.

“For example, the cocoa powder that used to cost RM70 per kg now costs RM110,” Choo said.

Despite the increase, he noted that customers understand the higher prices due to the premium quality of ingredients used.

As for the labour costs, it remains manageable for the bakery.

“I would rather hire more people to increase production and cover the costs,” Choo noted.

Jerald’s cookies, packaged beautifully for gifting, continue to attract loyal customers.

Orders are still open for those looking to share the joy of these treats with family and friends.

As ingredient and labour costs rise, Kuching’s bakery owners are finding creative ways to sustain their businesses while keeping their products accessible.

Through careful pricing, promotions, and a commitment to quality, these bakers ensure that the festive spirit of Chinese New Year is celebrated with both traditional and modern treats. — The Borneo Post



